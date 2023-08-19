How Onana’s Passing Skills Helped Man Utd Against Tottenham Hotspur

In a thrilling match, Tottenham celebrated their first victory since Ange Postecoglou became the manager and after Harry Kane’s departure. Both teams Spurs and Manchester United had multiple opportunities to score in the chaotic encounter. However, it was Pape Matar Sarr who broke the deadlock with a close-range goal just four minutes into the second half. The ecstatic home crowd witnessed the final blow as Ivan Perisic’s cross deflected off Ben Davies and found the net Lisandro Martinez in the 83rd minute.

The addition of Andre Onana to Manchester United has already proven to be a game-changer. In their recent match against Tottenham Hotspur, Onana displayed immense confidence in his ball control effortlessly switching the play and delivering precise long passes to his teammates. This is a luxury that the team never experienced during David de Gea’s tenure at Old Trafford.

What sets Onana apart is his proactive approach of venturing out of his penalty area to prevent potential threats allowing the United defense to push higher up the field and maintain a more compact formation. Onana’s impact extends beyond defensive prowess; he is also instrumental in initiating attacks from the deep and skillfully bypassing the opposing team’s press through his exceptional passing technique.

