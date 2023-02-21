SPORT

How Omos Made Nigerians Happy Last Night On Monday Night Raw.

The World Wrestling Entertainment held the traditional Monday Night Raw event last night, and as usual it was a success. Nigerian born superstar Omos was also present and he must have made Nigerians happy last night.

Last night alongside MVP, Omos challenged the Beast Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania and that sure must have made a lot of Nigerians happy.

For Omos to have the confidence and self belief to challenge someone like Brock Lesnar shows exactly how great and dominant he is, and it surely must have made his birth country so proud.

Omos has been out of action for weeks now, but last night he returned to Raw but only to make a challenge to the former Universal Champion, and that is something that will surely be applauded by Nigerians.

What do you have to say about this? You can leave your comments in the comment section below.

