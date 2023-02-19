How Nwankwo Kanu Helped Portsmouth Win The FA Cup in 2008

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portsmouth, under the direction of Harry Redknapp, was able to get all the way to the championship game by advancing past Manchester United, who had won the competition 11 times previously. Dave Jones led Cardiff City to the championship game while he was the team’s manager.

Since 1995, this would be the first time that a side that was not a member of the “Big 4” would win the FA Cup (Arsenal, Chelsea Liverpool, Man United). In point of fact, not a single one of them advanced all the way to the semifinals during that season.

They had previously competed in, and lost both the 1929 and 1934 finals, but triumphed in the 1939 final. This was Portsmouth’s fourth and final appearance in a championship game.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Paul Parry were in charge of leading the attack for Cardiff City, who were competing in their third final overall and had previously competed in and won the final in 1925 and 1927 respectively.

There were 89,874 people in attendance for the championship match, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London on May 17, 2008.

Portsmouth emerged victorious with a lone goal from Kanu Nwankwo in the 37th minute, capitalizing on a cross from John Utaka to score the game’s only goal. The final score was 1-0 in Portsmouth’s favor. Kanu was selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player.

That was the final game that Milan Baros and Sulley Muntari would play for Portsmouth while donning the club’s jerseys. A few months later, Harry Redknapp also resigned from his position with the club.

As a result of Portsmouth’s victory, Harry Redknapp became the first English manager to win the FA Cup since Everton’s Joe Royle in 1995.

Redknapp was overcome with emotion after witnessing his team’s success.

