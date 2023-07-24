How Nkunku, Jackson, Gusto And Levi Colwill Have Already Improved Chelsea Squad This Summer

Chelsea squad has faced massive departures this summer as the West London club has sold Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy but the West London club has also welcomed some additions to the team this summer.

Chelsea have added Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, Andrey Santos, Angelo and Diego Moreira to the first team this summer.

Some of these Players are expected to go out on loan this summer but the ones that are expected to be in the first team at the end of next season are already showing their ability.

Nicolas Jackson hasn’t played up to 90 minutes for Chelsea in the two Pre-season Friendly games against Wrexham and Brighton in the United States but the Senegalese Forward has already scored a goal and got 3 assists. Christopher Nkunku has scored a goal each in his two appearances for Chelsea in the Pre-season Friendly games.

Levi Colwill started for Chelsea against his Former club Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier league Summer Series game. He committed a foul that handed the Seagulls a penalty-kick but, the English Defender was quite impressive in the game.

For Malo Gusto, the Frenchman is already looking like the perfect backup for Reece James. The Former Lyon Star was great against Brighton as he was all over the place. He also kept his own against Brighton’s Japanese Winger Kaoru Mitoma.

