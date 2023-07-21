How Nigeria starboy Kelechi Iheanacho fell from glory and is now a championship player

Kelechi Iheanacho rose to the spotlight at 2023 FIFA under 17 world cup, the gifted attacker led Nigeria to lifted the trophy, he scored six times at the tournament and provided seven assist, he was awarded the golden ball at the tournament and from Theron his stock grew.

Many top clubs across Europe came calling for his signature but it was Manchester city who clinched his signature and the youngster linked up with the clubs academy side but one year later was promoted to the first team under the then coach Manuel Pellegrini.

He became a first team player and was an able deputy to Sergio Aguero but Pep Guardiola not too satisfied with his game sold him to Leicester city and replaced him with Gabriel Jesus, that move to a Leicester city that struggles to keep position and play to his strength caused him to loose form.

He became a bit player and was more often used in cup competitions and played mostly as a second half substitutes in most premier league games, his form suffered and the ones highly rated teenager lost his bearing in top flight football.

With Leicester relegated last season, no top club is seriously pushing for his signature even at a reduced price, the Nigeria golden boy is stuck with Leicester city and now an English championship player.

