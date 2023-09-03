How Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez cost Chelsea all three points yesterday at Stamford bridge

Chelsea football club suffered an embarrassing 0-1 defeat at the hand of Nottingham forest at Stamford bridge yesterday, a result that made the home supporters boo them off the field at full time, it was a lifeless performance from Mauricio Pochettino men.

They struggled to create many chances and was unable to control the physical Nottingham forest players who relied mostly on counter attacks, while Chelsea supporters are concerned about the negative formation employed by the head coach (532 formation), two players visibly cost Chelsea all three points in that game.

Nicolas Jackson. The striker although demonstrated his fine work rate in the game but his poor finishing when face with an open net meant Chelsea could not score a single goal in that match against a Nottingham forest that have not been strong defensively this season.

Nicolas Jackson miss from close range Twitter photos

With Chelsea trailing by one goal, the striker failed to poke home from close range and blasted the ball over the bar to the surprise of everyone at Stamford Bridge, he needs to improve on that aspect if he is to compete with the likes of Erling Haaland of Manchester city.

Nicolas Jackson poor finishing cost Chelsea dearly X photos

Robert Sanchez. The £25m signing has so far failed to convince in any of the games he has played in at Chelsea, midweek he committed a penalty and has conceded in three of the four matches so far in the premier league, yesterday his poor positioning in goal cost Chelsea dearly as a weak Elanga shot went pass him.

Maybe it’s time for Chelsea to call on the second choice goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic after the international football break.

Robert Sanchez poor positioning allowed Elanga to slot home the winning goal for Nottingham forest Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)