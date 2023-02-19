How Nick Pope could still play in Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final v Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eddie Howe, the head coach of Newcastle United, thought Nick Pope’s red card against Liverpool was excessive.

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo’s goals had put the Magpies down 2-0 before Pope was dismissed for a handball in the 22nd minute after misjudging Alisson’s long ball forward’s trajectory.

The 30-year-old is scheduled to serve a one-match suspension and will therefore be absent from the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United next Sunday.

Pope can only play at Wembley if Newcastle successfully challenges Pope’s red card and wins the decision.

Now, the club’s first final in 24 years will include Loris Karius making his first competitive appearance for Newcastle at Wembley; however, Howe wouldn’t rule out Mark Gillespie starting in goal.

Howe said of Pope, “He’s really disappointed, as we are for him, and reasonably so.” He has been outstanding for us this year; he doesn’t deserve to miss the game, but it is what it is.

“We’ll see what our choices are, but we have Mark and Loris, who have trained exceptionally well this year and have been a part of the goalkeeping team the entire year.”

“Behind the scenes, young lads practice daily and participate in games.” Both are absolutely injury-free and in excellent physical shape to play the game.

Blazing (

)