How Ngolo Kante was welcomed by his new club as he arrives for preseason preparations

Former Chelsea midfield maestro Ngolo Kante arrived his club side Al-Ittihad ahead of the 2023-2024 preseason preparations and was warmly welcomed by his new club, recall that the world winner with France left Chelsea and Europe earlier in this transfer window and joined Saudi Arabia club side Al-Ittihad.

The midfielder arrived for the preseason preparations in company of his new teammate Jota who joined the club from Celtic, the two where handed a bunch of flowers as a sign of welcome by the club.

Midfielder Ngolo Kante and Pedro Jota arrived Saudi Arabia club side Al-Ittihad Twitter photos.

Another big name player who left Europe for the Saudi Arabia club side Karim Benzema also arrived last night ahead of the 2023-2024 preseason preparations, he will link up with Ngolo Kante and Jota in the squad.

Karim Benzema arrived for the preseason preparations last night Twitter photos.

The Saudi Arabia league have made some high profile signings ahead of the 2023-2024 football season and we will be bringing you details of how the players are doing over there.

