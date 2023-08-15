How New Premier League signings Fared after debut This Season

There were no shortage of new faces on the opening weekend of the Premier League; some of whom we knew, some we didn’t. The big clubs showed off their new arrivals, several starting and quickly making an impact, others looking like they may need a bit more time to settle.

1. Mason Mount

Despite a challenging pre-season, Manchester United’s midfield was dominated by a supposedly weaker team. Mount couldn’t display much creativity on an off night for his team. Defensive concerns arose as Casemiro was left vulnerable resulting in Mount being substituted halfway through the second half to stabilize the team under Erik ten Hag.

2. Nicolas Jackson

A dynamic runner with impressive speed, showcased remarkable movement yet the true measure of a striker lies in their ability to find the back of the net. Although, he would have had an outstanding debut had he scored he missed several opportunities. While some of his misses can be excused, one particular attempt sailed over the crossbar failing to trouble Alisson and leaving the goal unscathed.

3. James Maddison

Impressively, he has already established himself as Tottenham’s primary source of creativity. Supported by Yves Bissouma, Maddison had the opportunity to receive the ball in tight spaces and effectively link up play generating numerous goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates. His contribution began with two assists.

4. Declan Rice

As anticipated, Arsenal’s performance was significantly shaped by the authoritative presence of Declan Rice when they were not in possession of the ball as he positioned himself deep in midfield. Although he did not exert a remarkable level of influence in the attacking third, it is reasonable to expect that this will improve with time. It should be noted that he came close to scoring his first goal from long range but was denied by the goalkeeper and the post.

5. Sandro Tonali

Making a stellar debut, he swiftly opened the scoring by expertly timing his run into the box from his deep-lying midfield position. With great control over the game’s pace, he effortlessly orchestrated proceedings winning the affection of Newcastle fans who are already smitten with their new Italian player.

Anike (

)