How Mykhailo Mudryk’s performance on his Chelsea debut reminds fans of Eden Hazard

Mykhailo Mudryk made an impression on Saturday afternoon against Liverpool on his Chelsea debut. The 22-year-old who could cost Chelsea up to £89 million after agreeing to an eight-and-a-half-year contract entered the game early in the second half and posed a constant threat to Jurgen Klopp’s team. Although there were no goals scored during the game at Anfield, the Ukraine International undoubtedly left a lasting impact on his debut.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk winger, entered the fray in the 55th minute in place of Lewis Hall. Although his very first touch was heavy, Mudryk showed his quality moments later, showing lightning quick-feet inside the penalty area before smashing the ball into the side-netting. Minutes later, Mudryk showed his rapid pace, getting to the ball ahead of James Milner, who was booked for his late challenge. In his 35 minutes cameo at Anfield, Mudryk had 93% pass accuracy, 28 touches, 13 passes completed, 8/9 final third passes completed, 4 ball recoveries, 3/3 tackles won, 2/3 dribbles completed and 1 foul won.

Not since the days of Eden Hazard have we seen a Chelsea player dazzle on the pitch like Mykhailo Mudryk. Recall that the Belgian was a force to reckon with during his time at Stamford Bridge. In the seven seasons he spent at the club, no player in Blue color was as fantastic as Hazard. He primarily played as an attacking midfielder or winger, and was an outstanding talent for the Blues. Two of his most common exemplary traits were his pace and technical ability, which were both “astonishing” and “mesmerizing”. His speed, acceleration, and dribbling skills, combined with his creativity as well as his flair, balance, agility, and low centre of gravity, courtesy of his diminutive stature, allowed him to retain possession, take on defenders, and beat opponents in one on one situations. It came as no surprise when in 2019, Real Madrid paid Chelsea €100 million for Hazard’s signature, a move that later turned out to work against the Belgian who hasn’t been the same excellent player many knew at Chelsea since moving to Santiago Bernabeu.

However, with the arrival of Mudryk, it is safe to say that Chelsea have finally found a perfect replacement for Eden Hazard. Since the 31 year old left, no Chelsea player had given the vibe of expecting something special when on the ball. But with Mudryk on board, fans can now begin to expect smart thinking moves, dazzling runs and mesmerizing attacking.

Indeed, Chelsea’s signing of Mudryk is one for the future.

