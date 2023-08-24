How Mount’s Change Of Position Is Affecting Man Utd

Erik ten Hag’s team has only managed to find the back of the net once in their two initial Premier League matches highlighting the urgent need for improvement in their offensive prowess against Nottingham Forest. While Manchester United’s reputation for blistering starts is often associated with Sir Alex Ferguson even in less successful seasons, they would typically kick off with a flurry of goals.

The Dutchman made a surprising move by securing the signing of Mason Mount. This decision left many fans and onlookers scratching their heads but Ten Hag strongly believed it would inject a new level of dynamism into United. Unfortunately, Mount has encountered difficulties in finding his groove and to add to his woes he won’t be able to participate in any matches until at least after the September international break due to a hamstring injury.

Despite Mount’s lackluster performance in the pre-season, his struggles have intensified in competitive games. At Old Trafford, he has been deployed in a deeper position alongside Fernandes which has had a dual impact. On one hand, it has left United defensively exposed with Casemiro isolated. On the other hand, it has limited their attacking prowess. Against Tottenham Hotspur, Mount had minimal involvement with only 26 touches the second lowest among United’s starting XI and failed to make a single touch in the opposing area.

