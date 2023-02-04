How Mount Was responsible For Mudryk’s Poor & Embarrassing Performance Against Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Chelsea squad that cost £680m to assemble was held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham in a west London derby in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Friday night. Chelsea handed starts to over £200m worth of new talent alone in Enzo Fernandez, one of the few Blues players to impress and Mykhailo Mudryk. But the Cottagers won the tactical battle and have risen to the dizzying heights of sixth in the table as a reward for their efforts.

Optimism among Chelsea fans was high for Mudryk’s first Premier League start against Fulham on Friday evening. The pressure was on Mudryk to live up to the enormous hype – and sadly for him, he failed rather spectacularly. The lightning-quick forward had a bit of a shocker in front of his new fans. Sure, he wasn’t helped by some lacklustre performances in midfield, but even when the ball arrived his feet, there was no sign of magic being produced.

Mudryk’s awful stats from Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

Mykhailo Mudryk’s full Premier League debut by numbers:

45 minutes

0 shots

0 fouls won

0 chances created

0 take-ons completed

0 passes into opp. box

Why He Was So Poor In The Match

The main reason why Mudryk was very poor in that first half was because of Mason Mount’s positioning. The kind of zones Mudryk likes to receive in (left half-space) is the same zone Mount was receiving in. This negates a lot of what Mudryk likes to do. He wasn’t isolated on the left wing and that was largely why he was yet to attempt a single dribble.

RSport (

)