How Moises Caicedo signing will help Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk excel at Stamford bridge

Chelsea football club completed the controversial signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal that saw them pay a fee in the region of £115m, they beat off the competition from Liverpool for his signature.

That signing is exciting club supporters and it is for a justifiable reasons, the club lacked an elite defensive midfielder following the departure of Ngolo Kante earlier in the summer, Moises Caicedo signing will help bring balance to the team and help Mauricio Pochettino play his favored 433 formation going forward.

Moises Caicedo is a Chelsea player Twitter photos.

While everyone at Stamford bridge is happy at this signing, it will be Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk who will definitely be more delighted with the arrival of the tough tackling defensive midfielder, first Enzo Fernandez will finally have a genuine and reliable partner in the midfield pivot.

Enzo Fernandez could thrive alongside Moises Caicedo in midfield Twitter photos.

The midfielder will concentrate more on his attacking prowess with Moises Caicedo charged with winning the ball back and doing more defensive covering.

His presence will bring back the 433 formation favored by Mauricio Pochettino and that will bring Mykhailo Mudryk into the equation, the winger sat on the bench last weekend due to the 352 formation deployed by the coach.

Chelsea played that game without an anchor midfielder but with the signing of Moises Caicedo everything will change going forward, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk will have the chance to flourish.

Mykhailo Mudryk Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)