How Moises Caicedo reacted to Brighton rejecting Chelsea’s £80m transfer offer

The influential midfielder is keen to force through a summer move to Stamford Bridge but Brighton have already knocked back three offers from Chelsea.

Chelsea began out with a £60m bid final month and their maximum latest offer, made in advance this week, changed into worth £80m.

Brighton are reluctant to lose Caicedo after he starred for the Seagulls final season and helped the membership great for Europe for the primary time.

Roberto De Zerbi has already seen Alexis Mac Allister leave in a £35m transfer to Liverpool and does now no longer need Caicedo to observe suit, despite the fact that Chelsea are inclined to pay greater than double what Brighton acquired for Mac Allister.

Brighton fee Caicedo at £100m as they see the 21-year-antique as a comparable prospect to Declan Rice, who recently finished a £105m flow from West Ham to Arsenal.

The Seagulls are decided to acquire around £100m if they’re compelled to promote however the membership’s stance is ‘frustrating’ Caicedo, in accordance to The Times.

Caicedo formerly admitted he could discover it not possible to show down a circulate to Stamford Bridge and it’s miles claimed his representatives are making plans similarly talks with Brighton in which they may attempt to influence the membership to drop their asking price.

Asked approximately a ability pass to Chelsea in advance withinside the month, Caicedo stated: ‘It’s a huge team, that’s true, a totally anciental team. I can’t say no due to the fact it’s a totally massive, anciental, lovely team. And the metropolis as properly is lovely.’

‘I spoke with Tony Bloom and he advised me if the situation don’t change, Moises remains with us,’ De Zerbi stated final week.

‘For me, it must be tremendous information due to the fact it’s far tough to locate any other first rate participant. If Moises leaves, we need to locate some other participant of the identical level.

‘At the moment, I even have now no longer obtained information that Caicedo can depart the following day or withinside the subsequent week. I begin subsequent season with Caicedo in my head withinside the first XI for sure.’

De Zerbi has admitted, however, that he has already diagnosed a likely substitute for Caicedo have to he go away the south coast.

‘If Caicedo leaves, we want any other large essential midfielder,’ he informed Sky Sports. ‘Yes, I even have a selected participant in thoughts to update him, however I don’t need to inform you his name.’

Pochettino is eager to signal Caicedo earlier than the summer time season switch window closes after a bunch of midfielders – such as N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek – left Stamford Bridge.

