How Moises Caicedo May Still Sign for Chelsea Despite Increased Bid from Liverpool

One of the spontaneous move that could be experienced in the currently ongoing transfer window is about the Brighton and Hove Albion defensive midfielder, Moises Caicedo.

This is as Liverpool have submitted an increased £110m bid for the Ecuador international compared to what Chelsea have been tabling before.

However, according to what is noticed about the player’s social media profile on instagram, it appears that he is majorly keen on joining Chelsea, as he follows the Pride of London Club while the same can’t be said for Liverpool.

Though, Brighton have been serious that they are selling him off to the highest bidders, Caicedo’s interest may play a big part in this deal.

All hands are on deck on what may transpire about this in the next few days especially as the two big teams who are actively bidding for him are meeting in the English Premier League next Sunday in the opening fixtures.

