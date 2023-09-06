How Mikel Arteta May Se Up His Midfield Using Declan Rice And Kai Havertz As Attacking Midfielders

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, is known for his tactical acumen and his ability to adapt his team’s style of play to exploit the strengths of his players. One exciting possibility for the Gunners is the potential deployment of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz as advanced midfielders (AMF) and Thomas Partey as a defensive midfielder (DMF). This trio could reshape Arsenal’s midfield and bring a newfound dynamism to their gameplay.

Declan Rice, a versatile midfielder, has proven his mettle at West Ham United. His ball-winning ability, excellent passing range, and composure under pressure make him an ideal candidate to dictate play from a more advanced position. Playing him as an AMF would allow him to link up with the attack while also providing defensive cover.

Kai Havertz, a German playmaker, possesses remarkable vision and creativity. Deploying him as an AMF alongside Rice would give Arsenal a formidable duo in midfield. Havertz’s ability to unlock defenses with incisive passes and his knack for scoring from midfield could add a new dimension to Arteta’s tactics.

Thomas Partey, a robust and defensively astute midfielder, can slot into the DMF role seamlessly. His tackling, interceptions, and positional awareness make him an ideal shield for the defense. By having Partey sit deeper, Arsenal can maintain solidity in midfield while still having the freedom to push forward through Rice and Havertz.

This midfield trinity would offer a balanced blend of creativity, defensive solidity, and ball retention. Rice and Havertz’s ability to interchange positions would keep the opposition guessing, while Partey’s presence as a deep-lying playmaker would ensure control over the game’s tempo.

Arteta’s tactics would need to incorporate fluidity, encouraging players to switch roles during matches to exploit the opponent’s weaknesses. This tactical shift could rejuvenate Arsenal’s midfield, offering more options in attack and greater defensive stability.

In conclusion, Mikel Arteta’s potential setup of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz as AMFs, with Thomas Partey as a DMF, presents an exciting prospect for Arsenal fans. This midfield trinity could redefine the team’s style, making them a formidable force in both attack and defense, and perhaps even competing for top honors in English football. Arsenal supporters can only hope that Arteta unleashes this trio to unlock their full potential on the pitch.

