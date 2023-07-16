How Mikel Arteta introduce Rice and Timber to the squad

In article news published by Arsenal on their official website, the gunners have secured the signatures of Jurrien Timber from Ajax and Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Image credit: Google, used for illustration.

Mikel Arteta is ready to face next season’s challenges.

However, supporters and club loving players and new signings were able to see the moment they were introduced to their Gunners teammates.

Both Declan Rice and Jurien had some exciting moments and nice words to say after joining into the Arsenal family by their new manager.

Therefore, Rice and Jurrien Timber joined in this transfer season. The England international midfielder, Rice who joined from West Ham United in a high-profile transfer on Saturday, expressed his joy and happiness at signing, outlined his reasons for making the move, discussed the influence of Mikel Arteta in his decision to join Arsenal. Moreover, Jurrien Timber joined from Ajax and explained his existing relationship with several of his new teammates among other topics during the introduction by Mikel Arteta.

