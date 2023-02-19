How Marcus Rashford equalled a 13-year scoring record in Man United’s win over Leicester

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No one could ever have imagined that Marcus Rashford would hit the kind of form he has been on this season for the simple reason that he didn’t quite have a fantastic one in the previous season after Manchester United suffered much from instability occasioned by their frequent changes of managers.

If he did manage to scrape some goals under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, he was dismal with interim coach, Ralf Rangnick as he faced the twin problems of injuries and loss of form.

In his absence, players like Odion Ighalo, Edison Cavani (now long gone) and the returning Cristiano Ronaldo filled in the gap as talk centred on whether he should be sold or not.

Well, that era now seems like centuries ago as, under new manager, Erik Ten Hag, the England international appears to have rediscovered his best form as he leads their charge for the English Premier League title they last won in 2013.

Believe it or not, the stats say that Marcus Rashford is the best scoring forward in the big 5 European leagues across all competitions this season!

FOR THE RECORDS

Manchester United on Sunday, February 19 stormed to a 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford and Marcus Rashford happened to be the man who set them on their way to that sumptuous win — one that has somewhat kept the fire of their unlikely title push, burning.

The enterprising forward had beaten Danny Ward in goal for Leicester City twice after being helped with delightful passes from Bruno Fernandes and Fred in both the 25th and 56th minutes.

From then on, it was one-way traffic as the Red Devils cruised to an emphatic victory to put pressure on fellow rivals, Manchester City and Arsenal in second and first place on the Premier League table respectively.

The two goals also helped him to achieve a unique record. It was his 7th and 8th consecutive goals in as many matches, thus equalling the one set by another Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney in 2010 — 13 years ago.

The icing on the cake for Rashford is that it was his 17th goal in 18 matches in all competitions since after the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup — a feat no striker in all of Europe has achieved this season.

He has now scored 24 goals in all competitions for United this term.

Jadon Sancho would later seal the win for United who appear to be playing their best football under the able tutelage of their new Dutch manager, Ten Hag.

