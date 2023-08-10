How many trophies Did David Beckham win in his career?

David Beckham, a prominent member of Manchester United’s Class of ’92 played a crucial role in their FA Youth Cup victory in 1992 according to Sportskeeda. Beckham quickly rose to the senior squad and made his professional debut in September 1992. He was instrumental in helping Manchester United win the Premier League title in 1996 and played a key role in their legendary treble triumph in the 1998-99 season under the leadership of Alex Ferguson.

The 2001-02 Premier League season proved to be a major success for him despite playing fewer than 30 games due to a left foot injury. Scoring 11 goals and assisting twice, he showcased his talent. However, his time in England came to an end the following season when he joined Real Madrid in 2003 after a falling out with Ferguson. During his nine seasons in England, he clinched six league titles, two FA Cups, and two FA Charity Shields. Additionally, he triumphed in the UEFA Champions League and Intercontinental Cup.

Despite being part of the renowned Galacticos era during his time at Madrid, Beckham’s success was limited securing only two trophies while representing the Spanish capital, one La Liga title and a Spanish Super Cup. In 2007, he made a move to LA Galaxy where he achieved significant accomplishments clinching two MLS Cups and an equal number of Supporters’ Shields. Later on towards the end of his career, Beckham made a significant contribution to PSG aiding the French team in their conquest of the Ligue 1 title.

Collectively, Beckham’s club career boasts an impressive tally of 19 trophies. It is important to note that Beckham did not manage to claim any silverware while representing England despite his 115 appearances for the national team during which he found the back of the net 17 times.

