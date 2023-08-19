How ManUtd Could Line Up Against Tottenham Hotspur In Their PL Match At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester United will go against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the second Premier League match of the season, the Red Devil played a 1-0 win with Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening game of the current 2023/2024 season at Old Trafford.

(Manchester United logo | Getty Images)

United underwhelming performances in Wolves game has caused a rather concerned looks to the millions of their supporters and Manchester United management in the second season of Erik Ten Hag’s managerial tenure.

The red devils who lost three preseason games could not better their performances against a weakened Wolverhampton Wanderers team albeit a 1-0 triumph.

With a more high profile match against Tottenham Hotspur today, the manager might want to change his starting lineup tactically in a different manner for the dinner time game. My predicted possible lineup is a 4-2-3-1 formation rather than a 4-3-3 which was deployed in the first game.

Goalkeeper.

Andrew Ona will be the man in between the sticks after a very good display in his debut game at Old Trafford which would has been stained if the late penalty shouts by Wolverhampton Wanderers were given.

Defence.

After the halftime injury sustained by Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane will start with possibly Victor Lindelof, flanked by Shaw and Wan-Bissaka, the later, who was my man of the match in the first game.

Midfield.

United Brasilian midfielder, Casemiro and Mason Mount, the newly recruited English midfielder from Chelsea, will be partnered by Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Antony in a midfield diamond. Midfield performance was not exceptional in the first match but they did enough to retain their place in the starting lineup with United starlet in the person of Garnacho, the only one who will be the scapegoat as he will be benched as a result of a below par performance in the first game as he was deployed at the left wing. Garnacho will be replaced by Rashford, who did not do well in a striking position as seen in the last game at Old Trafford, he will have another chance to redeem himself in a position he shined like a million star last season. Antony will occupied the right wing and like Rashford, he will have another chance to redeem himself after a disappointing show last time out.

Attack.

In attack is where United problem lies with both Martial and newly recruited Holjund still nursing different injuries. Erik Ten Hag’s experiment with Marcus Rashford did not work out as planned in the Wolves encounter, so, Jadon Sancho is going to stand in at the striking position, having be mostly used in that position during preseason games.

(Jadon Sancho of Manchester United | Getty Images)

AmblessedGist (

)