How Manchester United should lineup with arrival of Vincent Aboubakar if signed in January

Vincent Aboubakar can make a good replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo if signed on a loan deal this January. According to news published by the Sun, Manchester has long been linked with a loan offer to sign Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar, according to reports.

Cameroon international can make a transfer decision to Manchester United if Erik ten Hag can reinforce his attacking line with the arrival of Vincent Aboubakar.

However, in this article, we will take a look at Manchester United Strongest lineup featuring Abubakar if signed in January. I think Vincent Aboubakar can lead Manchester United in attacks to win Premier League or finish top four this season.

How Manchester United should line up with the arrival of Vincent Aboubakar if signed on a loan deal this January.

Manchester United’s probable Starting XI featuring Vincent Aboubakar if signed; De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Aboubakar.

Goalkeeper: Manchester United can deploy De Gea as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Defenders; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, and Shaw should line up as back four defenders.

Midfielders; Manchester United should line up with Casemiro, Eriksen and Fernandes.

Strikers; Erik ten Hag’s men should line up with Antony, Rashford and Aboubakar if signed.

Substitutes: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho.

Opinion: What are your thoughts?

