How Manchester United should lineup in their game against Arsenal this weekend

Manchester United would travel to London this Sunday to take on Arsenal, as they would be looking to knock the sails off the premier league leaders and throw the title race open. It was United who beat the gunners earlier this season, and Ten Hag would be looking to become the first manager to win home and away against Arsenal in their first season.

The battle at the Emirates would be fierce and turbulent, as Arsenal showed last week that they can be very devastating to withstand with their first half onslaught of Tottenham Hotspurs. However, the likes of Antony and Rashford would be looking to flex their attacking prowess and score sublime goals from counter attacks when chances present itself.

Here is how I feel the red devils should lineup for the game, especially with Casemiro suspended and Jadon Sancho not ready to start competitive games for United this year.

