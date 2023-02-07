How Manchester United should lineup against Leeds United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2022/23 season of the English Premier League progresses, Manchester United and Leeds United are set to clash in the seventh round of the competition on Wednesday, February 8th, 2022. This is a matchup between two of the most historic clubs in English football, and it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be looking to take advantage of the home advantage and secure three points against their bitter rivals. Erik ten Hag is likely to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with David de Gea in goal. In defence, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are likely to be the full-backs, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the centre.

In midfield, Marcel Sabitzer and Freda are expected to be the holding midfielders, with Antony, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford playing in attacking midfield roles. Up front, Wout Woghorst is expected to lead the attack for Manchester United.

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of the most historic football clubs in England, and Manchester United will be hoping to take advantage of the home advantage to secure the victory.

