How Manchester United May Lineup Against Real Madrid After Signing Andre Onana And Mason Mount

As the new season approaches, Manchester United fans eagerly anticipate witnessing their team in action against Real Madrid in a high-profile preseason friendly match on July 27th. The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market, securing the signatures of Andre Onana as a goalkeeper reinforcement and Mason Mount to bolster their midfield. With these new additions, let’s explore how Manchester United may line up against Real Madrid.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper:

Andre Onana, the new acquisition from Inter, is expected to make his debut for Manchester United between the posts. Known for his shot-stopping abilities and excellent distribution from the back, Onana will add depth and quality to the goalkeeper position.

Defenders:

Right-Back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka is likely to retain his spot in the starting XI. His defensive prowess and ability to shut down opposition wingers make him an indispensable asset to the team.

Center-Backs: Lisandro Martinez is a certain starter at the heart of the defense. Partnering him, Varane is the favored choice due to his composure and ball-playing skills.

Left-Back: Luke Shaw, who had an impressive season, will continue in the left-back role. His attacking contributions and defensive solidity are key to United’s overall balance.

Midfielders:

Central Midfield: The dynamic duo of Casemiro and Mason Mount is expected to form the central midfield partnership. Casemiro’s physical presence and ability to win back possession will complement Mount’s creative spark and passing range.

Attacking Midfielders:

Right Wing: The right-wing position is likely to be occupied by Marcus Rashford, who can cut inside on his favored left foot and create goal-scoring opportunities.

Attacking Midfield: Bruno Fernandes, the team’s talisman, will be the central figure in the attacking midfield role. His vision, goal-scoring ability, and set-piece expertise make him an indispensable player.

Left Wing: On the left wing, Antony, another exciting summer signing, will showcase his dribbling skills, pace, and creativity, providing width and unpredictability to the attack.

Striker:

Leading the line, the prolific goal scorer, and the team’s main striker will be none other than Sancho. His positioning makes him a constant threat in the opposition penalty box.

