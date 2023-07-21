How Manchester United May Lineup Against Arsenal After Signing Onana And Mason Mount

As the preseason excitement builds up, Manchester United fans are eagerly anticipating the clash against Arsenal on the 22nd of July. With new signings Andre Onana in goal and Mason Mount in midfield, the Red Devils are looking to display their strengthened squad and test their mettle against the Gunners.

In goal, the acquisition of Ajax’s talented shot-stopper, Andre Onana, provides Manchester United with a reliable presence between the posts. Known for his lightning-fast reflexes and excellent distribution, Onana’s addition brings depth and competition to the goalkeeping department.

The midfield gets a significant boost with the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea. A dynamic and technically gifted player, Mount’s ability to control the tempo of the game, contribute defensively, and make incisive passes make him an invaluable asset to the team.

As for the lineup, the defense remains solid with the likes of Varane and Martinez maintaining their positions at the back. Wan-Bissaka’s defensive prowess and attacking contributions make him a vital presence on the right flank while Shaw may start on the left flank.

In the midfield, Casemiro tenacity and Mount’s high work rate provide a perfect blend alongside the creative presence of Bruno Fernandes. The attacking trio is likely to consist of the sensational Eriksen orchestrating play, flanked by Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, whose pace and dribbling skills can trouble any defense.

Upfront, Amad predatory instincts could lead the line, though Ole Ten Hag might opt to try out Anthony Martial.

This lineup promises an exciting encounter against Arsenal, as the Red Devils aim to fine-tune their strategies and forge a formidable team that can challenge for top honors in the upcoming season. While it’s only preseason, fans can expect a thrilling display of skill, determination, and teamwork from Manchester United.

ThousandWords (

)