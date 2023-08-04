How Manchester United Lineup Could Look Like With Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have agreed to a £72 million deal to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. The Red devils won’t announce his signing for now but they will very soon.

Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund has completed his medical at Manchester United. The Red Devils are very close to announcing this signature of the centre forward from Atalanta.

Per the Manchester Evening , an announcement is expected on Saturday when United play a friendly against Lens at Old Trafford. Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead United’s attacks for the 2023/2024 season.

Ten Hag was without a proper number nine last season and the manager had to work with Wout Weghorst who was one of the worst performers in the premier league last season. He failed to impress the manager and Ten Hag has gotten his proper number nine, Rasmus Hojlund. The 20 year old is expected to form an attacking partnership with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes.

The Red devils are also moving closer toward the signing of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Amrabat was one of the best players in the 2022 World Cup and his performance helped him gather intersts from top European clubs including Barcelona but they pulled out of the race due to their financial struggles.

Sofyan Amrabat is the next player on United’s list of transfer targets in this summer transfer window.

Alejandro Garnacho may form an attacking partnership with Marcus Rashford and Antony. However, since United have secured the signature of Hojlund, the Denmark international is expected to play as the number nine while Marcus Rashford and Antony may play as wingers.

Bruno Fernandes may form a midfield partnership with Mason Mount and Casemiro. If United sign Sofyan Amrabat, the Moroccan international may form a midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, Mason Mount may be used as half-time substitute.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are the back-four while Onana is the Goalkeeper.

