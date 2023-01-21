How Manchester United could lineup with Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and Harry Kane if signed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The winter transfer window is open, and Manchester United have been linked with several potential signings in the form of Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and Harry Kane. While none of the trio has yet to sign with the Red Devils, their arrivals could provide the catalyst for an impressive second half of the season.

Victor Osimhen is the most likely of the trio to join the club. The Nigerian forward has been in impressive form for Lille this season, scoring 13 goals in 15 Seria A matches. He would provide a much-needed boost to United’s attack, offering pace, power, and an eye for goal.

Dusan Vlahovic is another potential signing for the Red Devils. The 22-year-old Serbian has been in impressive form for Juventus this season. He would be a great addition to the United squad, providing pace, power, and an impressive goal-scoring record.

The third and arguably most exciting potential signing is Harry Kane. The England captain has been in superb form for Tottenham this season, scoring 15 goals in 20 Premier League matches. He would be a dream signing for United, providing experience, leadership, and a clinical edge in front of goal.

So how could Manchester United lineup with Osimhen, Vlahovic, and Kane?

One possibility is a 4-2-3-1 formation, with David de Gea in goal, a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw, a midfield of Christain Eriksen, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes, and a front four of Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Marcus Rashford, and Harry Kane.

This lineup would provide United with a great balance of attack and defence and would give them the firepower to challenge for the Premier League title.

If Manchester United can sign all three players before the end of the transfer window, then they could be set for an exciting second half of the season. They have the potential to be a real force in the Premier League, and the arrivals of Osimhen, Vlahovic, and Kane could be the key to their success.

