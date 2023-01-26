How Manchester United could lineup with the Bellingham, Reus, and Kane if signed this winter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2020/21 winter transfer window has seen Manchester United linked to some of Europe’s top players, including home-grown talent Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, and Harry Kane. All three could be set to join the Red Devils in January, and if they do, they could help to transform Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into one of the strongest forces in the Premier League.

Photo credit: the mirror

Jude Bellingham has already made a huge impact at Borussia Dortmund, and the 19-year-old could be a great addition to the Manchester United midfield. His energy and creativity going forward could provide a great balance to the midfield, and his passing ability could help create chances for the forwards.

The addition of Marco Reus could also be a huge boost for Manchester United. The German winger has been a mainstay in the Borussia Dortmund side for many years, and his experience could be invaluable for the Red Devils. Reus’ ability to create chances for his teammates, as well as his eye for goal, could be a great asset for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Finally, Harry Kane could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Manchester United. The England captain’s goalscoring record speaks for itself, and his ability to lead the line could be a great asset for the Red Devils. Kane’s presence up front could also help create chances for his teammates and could be the final piece of the puzzle for Erik ten Hag’s team.

If all three are signed, then Manchester United could line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. David de Gea would start in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as the full-backs. In the centre of defence, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane would be the two starters. In midfield, Bruno Fernandes would be joined by Bellingham and Reus, with Scott McTominay providing cover from the bench. Finally, Kane would lead the line, with Antony and Marcus Rashford providing support from the wings.

This would be a strong line-up for Manchester United and one that could challenge for the title. With the right additions this winter, the Red Devils could be set for a successful 2021.

Imjohn (

)