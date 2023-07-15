How Manchester United Could Lineup If They Sign All Their Transfer Targets

Manchester United will play UEFA Champions League football next season and Ten Hag wants to help the team compete for different titles.

The Red devils were highly impressive in performance last season and were one of the best teams in the premier league. United won the Carabao Cup defeating in-form Newcastle United in the final while they lost 2-1 to City in the FA Cup final last season. Manchester United grabbed a shocking defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League but they defeated some big teams during the competition including Barcelona.

Even though Arsenal finished second in the premier league last season, Manchester United were a much better team than Mikel Arteta’s side. The Red devils finished top four in the premier league and reached two different finals last season.

Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund is currently on Manchester United radar and has been heavily linked with a move to the club. Several World-Class strikers including the likes of Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Vlahovic have been linked with Manchester United. However, the Red devils have identified Rasmus Hojlund as top target this summer.

Hojlund may form an attacking partnership with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes if Manchester United manage to sign him this summer.

Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro may form a midfield partnership. The Red devils have already secured the signing of Mount while Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Like Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Varane and Dalot may form a defensive partnership while Onana is the Goalkeeper. The Inter Milan shot-stopper has been heavily linked with a move to United this summer.

Malikings (

)