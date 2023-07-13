How Manchester United could lineup For 2023/24 Season if the Sign Hojlund and Onana this summer

Manchester United have completed their first summer signing after reaching an agreement with Chelsea to bring in midfielder Mason Mount. The sale is said to be valued over £60 million, including add-ons. The Englishman is scheduled to have his medical examination at Old Trafford on Monday.

Manchester United is also looking for a replacement for David de Gea, who is poised to become a free agent. Manchester United is allegedly interested in Cameroon international Andre Onana.

Manchester United are also seeking for a new striker, with Danish wonder Rasmus Hojlund being Erik ten Hag’s main goal during the summer transfer window.

While Onana is estimated to cost at least £52 million including bonuses, Hojlund is expected to cost £49 million. Manchester United might pay more than £90 million for both Onana and Hojlund.

Mason Mount, an England international, has been a standout player for Chelsea, appearing in 195 games and scoring 33 goals. In 2021, he won the Champions League with the London-based team. Mount can make a big difference by assisting Christian Eriksen in man-marking opponents and feeding the right passes to his forwards. Rasmus Hojlund, on the other hand, has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 appearances for Atalanta. The Danish forward is well-known for both his physical ability and his accuracy inside the box.

If Manchester United is successful in signing Andre Onana this summer, the Inter Milan custodian might be included in the starting lineup. The Old Trafford club’s defence might be made up of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez.

Former Real Madrid player Casemiro will continue to play central midfield for Manchester United next season, with Mason Mount taking on the role of playmaker. Bruno Fernandes will most likely start at number 10, with Marcus Rashford and Antony acting as wingers. If Manchester United can sign Rasmus Hojlund this summer, he will be their main striker.

Manchester United recently listed 13 of its active squad players on the transfer market. Erik ten Hag is seeking to revitalise his team. Manchester United qualified for next season’s Champions League after finishing third in the Premier League.

However, let’s take a look at How Manchester United could lineup For 2023/24 Season if the Sign Hojlund and Onana this summer

