How Manchester United could lineup against Leicester City for the 24th round of the EPL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will face Leicester City on Sunday in the 24th round of the 2022–23 English Premier League competition. With Manchester United back in the title race, this match is sure to be exciting and provide plenty of action.

Photo credit: evening standard

For Manchester United, Erik ten Hag is likely to stick to his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. David de Gea is likely to start in goal and be protected by a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw.

In midfield, the double pivot of Fred and Marcel Sabitzer should provide the stability and creativity needed to control the game. Further forward, the trio of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Gernacho should provide plenty of attacking threat. Up front, Wout Woghorst should be the lone striker.

Erik ten Hag could also opt for a five-man midfield with Fernandes, Rashford, and Gernacho occupying the advanced positions. The back five would remain unchanged, with De Gea in goal, Wan-Bissaka, Martinez, Varane, and Shaw forming the defensive line.

Leicester City will likely field a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Manchester United should be confident of getting a win against Leicester City, especially if they use their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. With a solid backline and attacking quality in the midfield and attack, United should have enough quality to get the three points.

Imjohn (

)