How Manchester United Could Line Up With Their New Signings And Transfer Targets Next Season

Manchester United is putting in excellent work in preparing for the 2023–2024 season by rebuilding their roster. Several players are on the Red Devils’ transfer want list for the summer of 2023.

Mason Mount is their newest addition. Manchester United paid Chelsea €64 million to get the English attacking midfielder. Mount and Bruno Fernandes will both operate in the attacking midfield position. Casemiro will start in the middle of the defense for the team.

Their most up-to-date transfer window target is Goncalo Ramos in 2023. The Portuguese striker was a natural at the position in 2022-2023, when he scored 27 times in 47 games.

With Marcus Rashford and Antony on the wings, Ramos may start in the middle of the attack.

Also in need of a new goalie is Manchester United. Their top choice for the role is a Cameroonian goalkeeper currently playing for Inter Milan.

Manchester United’s potential starting lineup for the 2023–2024 season, including Mason Mount and their new signings.

