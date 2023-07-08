SPORT

How Manchester United Could Line Up With Their New Signings And Transfer Targets Next Season

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read

Manchester United is putting in excellent work in preparing for the 2023–2024 season by rebuilding their roster. Several players are on the Red Devils’ transfer want list for the summer of 2023.

Mason Mount is their newest addition. Manchester United paid Chelsea €64 million to get the English attacking midfielder. Mount and Bruno Fernandes will both operate in the attacking midfield position. Casemiro will start in the middle of the defense for the team.

Their most up-to-date transfer window target is Goncalo Ramos in 2023. The Portuguese striker was a natural at the position in 2022-2023, when he scored 27 times in 47 games.

With Marcus Rashford and Antony on the wings, Ramos may start in the middle of the attack.

Also in need of a new goalie is Manchester United. Their top choice for the role is a Cameroonian goalkeeper currently playing for Inter Milan.

Manchester United’s potential starting lineup for the 2023–2024 season, including Mason Mount and their new signings.

only (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Xavi Hernández Stats and Trophy Won in 2008/09 vs Kevin De Bruyne Stats and Trophy Won in 2022/23

7 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea Announce New Signing, Galatasaray Reach Agreement For Angelino.

18 mins ago

Why Chelsea might not make the EPL Top Six If they start next season with these three wingers

29 mins ago

Number of Goals Mbappe And Haaland Need Respectively To Surpass Ronaldo’s Most Goals in UCL History

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button