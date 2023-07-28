How Manchester United Could Line Up in Their First Game of the Season If They Sign Hojlund

Manchester United is having a slow but steady transfer window. The Red Devils have been able to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for €65 million and Andre Onana has joined for €52.5 million. According to rumours, the Red Devils have only €120 million to spend on signings this summer due to FIFA Fair Play rule and if those rumours are to be believed, then they have exhausted their budget.

The Red Devils have, however, been able to sell Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest and Alex Telles has also been sold to Al-Nasser for €7 million.

After signing Andre Onana, the next signing at the top of Erik ten Hag’s shopping list is Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker has been on Manchester United’s radar since last season and a deal for him seems to be edging closer, according to reports from SkySports and Fabrizio Romano.

Signing Hojlund could see him drafted immediately into Manchester United’s starting XI given the club’s striker problems.

With the deal to sign Hojlund completed early enough, he is likely to lead the line when Manchester United takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first game of the season.

That would also be the competitive debut of Andre Onana and Mason Mount if all things remain equal.

In the team that could Erik ten Hag could start the season with, Andre Onana would surely be between the sticks.

We would see Mason Mount in midfield, as a part of a midfield three consisting of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

This could see Bruno Fernandes shifted to the right wing position with Marcus Rashford on the other flank. Rasmus Hojlund would then lead the attack.

