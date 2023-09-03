Manchester City has always made sure to maintain consistency throughout each English Premier League season. The first four EPL games of the 2023–2024 season have been victories for the Cityzens. They defeated Fulham 5-1 in the fourth week of the Premier League.

They did, however, sell two important players who could have improved their performance. In the summer transfer window of 2023, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez left the team. Mahrez signed with Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League, while Gundogan signed with Barcelona as a free agent.

Mahrez could partner Kevin De Bruyne in the attacking midfield, while Gundogan and Rodri could play as central midfielders. Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, who have demonstrated their ability to finish well, would benefit from having more opportunities as a result.

Josko Gvardiol, a recent acquisition, and Kyle Walker could start at left back and right back, respectively, with Ruben Dias and John Stones manning the centre of defence.

Here is How Manchester City Could Have Lineup This Season with Gundogan and Mahrez;

