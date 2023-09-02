How Man Utd’s Midfield Trio Could Look Like With Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat has joined Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina after waiting for over 70 days for the Red devils to complete the move.

The midfielder has registered 49 caps for Morocco and played every minute of his country’s run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was one of the best performers in the 2022 World Cup which was held in Qatar.

Last season, Amrabat played a key role as ACF Fiorentina reached the final of the Coppa Italia and UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Moroccan International admitted that it’s a huge honour to become a Manchester United player and revealed that he had to be patient before he could eventually join the Red devils.

Amrabat could form a midfield partnership with Casemiro and Mason Mount. Mason Mount could play as an attacking midfielder while Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro may play as double pivots. Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes are also available for selection.

The Moroccan joins on a season-long loan worth €10million. The Red devils may make the deal permanent next summer for €20 million plus €5 million on add-ons. The transfer window is officially closed and Arsenal are set to welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium tomorrow.

Malikings (

)