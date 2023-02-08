How Man Utd’s 2-2 Draw Has Shown That Casemiro Is Their Most Valuable Player & Not Rashford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Once again Marcus Rashford was on the score sheet for Manchester United as they player out a 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

As impressive as it was that Manchester United came back from two goals down to win a point against Leeds, and that Marcus Rashford has become the first United player to score in six consecutive Premier League home games since Wayne Rooney in April 2012, the performance and result show that the team is nothing with Casemiro.

Unfortunately, due to a controversial red card against Crystal Palace last weekend, the Brazilian midfielder will be suspended for 3 matches.

I like Rashford a lot and think he is one of the hottest players in Europe currently, but the absence of Carlos Casemiro at the heart of the Manchester United midfield left them vulnerable and held them back from being as efficient as they have been in recent weeks.

A defensive midfielder who can play as a lone number 6, has good defensive awareness and can use the ball is a cheat code. That is what Casemiro is for Ten Hag’s team.

It doesn’t matter how good Rashford plays or the amount of goals he scores, Casemiro is the most important part Man United.

He gives Fernandes and other midfielders the platform to perform, enjoy numerical advantage and overloads in attack, whilst protecting the back four superbly.

The Red Devils face Leeds United again in the weekend and will once again be without Casemiro who will still be serving the remaining 2 matches of his suspension.

