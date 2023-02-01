How Man Utd will line up after the January transfer window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United did not have the January transfer window that their fans would have wished for.

Instead of Erik ten Hag’s squad being significantly strengthened, the Red Devils have instead put sticking plasters over certain areas of their team that needed to be addressed.

The Dutchman has been aided by the fact that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have performed above his expectations in the right-back role, while finding Luka Shaw as a capable performer at centre-back has also been a bonus.

But it has not all been good news. Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury is likely to see him miss much of the remainder of the season and forced a mad scramble on Deadline Day to find a replacement – something United did well by adding Marcel Sabitzer to their side.

Indeed, Man Utd did not spend a penny on transfer fees during January, and though they paid to loan

Wout Weghorst from Burnley, this was a modest expense compared to those being paid by their rivals, particularly Chelsea.

So just how has Erik ten Hag’s line up changed over the course of the last month?

It is in the midfield where there has been the most notable change, with Eriksen having been a mainstay of the Dutchman’s plans since his summer arrival from Ajax.

Just how he chooses to replace Eriksen remains to be seen, but in the immediate future it will be a straight shootout between Fred and Sabitzer as Scott McTominay is also injured. The Brazilian is liable to get the nod because he has been performing to a high standard when called upon.

Indeed, the only new signing who could go remain in the starting XI is Weghorst, who was a surprising choice to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. With Anthony Martial apparently persistently injured, the Dutchman has had his chance to stake a claim for a regular spot. It is up to him to perform to prove he merits it.

Jack Butland, who joined on loan from Crystal Palace, will naturally be on the bench unless disaster befalls David de Gea.

As the before and after images show, the January window has been a disappointing one for Man Utd fans – with their starting XI now arguably looking weaker than it did at the start of the month.

