How Man Utd Starting Lineup Could Look Like In Their Opening Game In 2023/2024 Season

The Red devils will face Wolves in their opening premier league game on the 14th of August. Wolves struggled to perform well last season in the premier League but they escaped relegation. They parted ways with their key player Ruben Neves this summer and it remains to be seen whether they will put on an impressive performance without the Portuguese midfielder.

United have started reinforcing their squad ahead of the 2023/2024 season having secured the signing of Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund. Manchester United won the Carabao cup last season but their main aim is to win the league title for the first time since 2012.

The last time Man Utd won the Premier League title was in the 2012/13 season thanks to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in which Robin van Persie netted a hat-trick.

Manchester United agreed to a £72 million deal to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. They spent £60 million on signing Mason Mount from Chelsea. The two players are expected to help the Red devils compete for different titles next season.

Alejandro Garnacho may form an attacking partnership with Marcus Rashford and Antony while Bruno Fernandes may play alongside Mason Mount and Casemiro in the midfield. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are the back-four while Onana is the Goalkeeper.

It remains to be seen whether Rasmus Hojlund will start against Wolves in their opening game.

