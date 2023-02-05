How Man Utd could lineup without Casemiro to win Leeds United in Premier League
Manchester United will face Leeds United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, after their hard fought victory against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Manchester United will be without their Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, as the midfielder will be serving a three Premier League match ban, due to his straight red card in their 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford yesterday. Casemiro got into a fight with Crystal Palace captain, Will Hughes, and was awarded a red card for the fight after VAR check.
With Eriksen and Scott McTominay down injured, Marcel Sabitzer, who made his United debut against Crystal Palace yesterday could replace Casemiro in the defensive midfield role. Diogo Dalot was an unused substitute yesterday after coming back from injury.
Man Utd possible lineup without Casemiro
GK: De Gea
CB: Varane, Martinez
LB: Luke Shaw
RB: Wan-Bissaka
DM: Fred, Sabitzer
LW: Rashford
RW: Antony
AM: Bruno Fernandes
CF: Weghorst
What do you think about this lineup?
