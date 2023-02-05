How Man Utd could lineup without Casemiro to win Leeds United in Premier League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will face Leeds United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday, 8 February, 2023, after their hard fought victory against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United will be without their Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, as the midfielder will be serving a three Premier League match ban, due to his straight red card in their 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford yesterday. Casemiro got into a fight with Crystal Palace captain, Will Hughes, and was awarded a red card for the fight after VAR check.

With Eriksen and Scott McTominay down injured, Marcel Sabitzer, who made his United debut against Crystal Palace yesterday could replace Casemiro in the defensive midfield role. Diogo Dalot was an unused substitute yesterday after coming back from injury.

Man Utd possible lineup without Casemiro

GK: De Gea

CB: Varane, Martinez

LB: Luke Shaw

RB: Wan-Bissaka

DM: Fred, Sabitzer

LW: Rashford

RW: Antony

AM: Bruno Fernandes

CF: Weghorst

What do you think about this lineup?

davidfemzyjay29 (

)