How Man Utd could lineup against Nottingham Forest for the 2022–23 EFL Cup

Photo credit: evening standard

Manchester United will be looking to secure their place in the 2022/23 EFL Cup final when they face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the semifinal.

The Red Devils come into the clash with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, but they will still need to be cautious against a Forest side that has shown they can cause problems for even the biggest teams in the country.

Manager Erik ten Hag is likely to field a strong lineup for the game, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka expected to start in defence.

In midfield, it’s likely that Fred and Casemiro will continue their partnership in the middle of the park, while Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Wout Woghorst should provide the attacking threat.

In goal, David De Gea should keep his place, with Solskjaer likely to stick with his experienced goalkeeper for the crucial game.

The likes of Jason Sancho, Alejandro Gernacho, and Anthony Martial could all be called upon as substitutes if the game is still in the balance late on.

It’s set to be a thrilling encounter between two sides that are both desperate to reach the final, and Manchester United will be hoping to put the game to bed early and book their place in the showpiece.

