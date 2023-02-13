How Man Utd could lineup against Barcelona for the first leg of the 2022–23 UEL competition

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United face Barcelona in the first leg of the 2022–23 UEFA Europa League Round of 32, and they will need to be at their best to come away with a win. Here is how they could line up in order to maximise their chances of success:

Photo credit: FC Barcelona

In goal, David de Gea would be the choice to start. The Spanish goalkeeper has been the number one goalkeeper at Manchester United for many years; his experience and leadership would be invaluable in this match.

At right back, Diogo Dalot would be the ideal choice. His defensive solidity and willingness to get forward would be key in this match, as Manchester United will need to be defensively sound to avoid Barcelona’s attacking threat.

At left back, Luke Shaw would be the pick. The Englishman has been in impressive form this season, and his defensive awareness and ability to provide an attacking threat would be vital in this match.

In central defence, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane would be the best combination. Martinez’s composure on the ball and Varane’s physicality would be a great pairing to combat Barcelona’s attacking threat.

In midfield, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes would be the ideal combination. Eriksen’s ability to provide drive from midfield and Fernandes’ creativity and eye for goal would be key in this match.

In attack, Marcus Rashford and Anthony would be the picks. Rashford’s pace and power, as well as Antony’s trickery and finishing ability, would be a great combination to try and break down Barcelona’s defence.

Finally, Wout Woghorst would lead the line for Manchester United. The Dutch striker’s experience and finishing ability would be key in this match, and he could be the difference between Manchester United coming away with a win or not.

This is how Manchester United could line up against Barcelona in the first leg of the 2022–23 UEFA Europa League Round of 32, and it would give them the best chance of coming away with a victory.

