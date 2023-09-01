How Man United May Set Up Their Defense After Jonny Evans Signed A 1 Year Contract

Manchester United’s acquisition of Jonny Evans on a one-year contract has sparked discussions about how the club may set up their defense for the upcoming season. Evans, a seasoned Premier League defender with previous experience at Old Trafford, adds depth and experience to the backline.

One possible defensive setup could see Evans partnering with Harry Maguire in the center of defense. This duo would bring a blend of leadership, composure, and tactical awareness. Their partnership could provide the stability that United’s defense lacked at times in recent seasons.

In addition, the full-back positions could be occupied by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Malacia. Wan-Bissaka’s exceptional one-on-one defending skills and Malacia’s attacking prowess make them vital assets in this setup.

In midfield, a double pivot consisting of Scott McTominay and Eriksen could provide both defensive cover and creativity, allowing United to control the midfield and launch counterattacks effectively.

This defensive configuration would aim to strike a balance between solidity and fluidity, enabling United to tighten their defense while not compromising their attacking potential. However, the success of this setup will depend on the manager’s tactics and the players’ ability to gel as a cohesive defensive unit over the course of the season.

