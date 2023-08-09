How Man United Manager May Set Up His Lineup With Højlund, Rashford and Bruno Fernandes In Attack

In the upcoming matches in the Premier League next season, Manchester United manager faces an intriguing tactical decision on how to set up his lineup with Højlund, Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes leading the attack. This trio offers a mix of pace, creativity, and clinical finishing, presenting various formation possibilities.

A 4-3-3 formation could be employed, with Højlund as the central striker flanked by Rashford and Fernandes on the wings. This setup capitalizes on Højlund’s physicality and aerial ability, while Rashford’s speed and Fernandes’s playmaking skills create a potent attacking force.

Alternatively, a 4-2-3-1 formation might suit their strengths. Fernandes could operate as an attacking midfielder behind Højlund, with Rashford on one wing and another pacey winger on the opposite side.

The manager’s decision will depend on the opposition’s defensive setup, team dynamics, and fitness levels. Flexibility in tactics will be crucial to maximize the trio’s potential and keep the opposition guessing.

