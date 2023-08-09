SPORT

How Man United Manager May Set Up His Lineup With Højlund, Rashford and Bruno Fernandes In Attack

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

In the upcoming matches in the Premier League next season, Manchester United manager faces an intriguing tactical decision on how to set up his lineup with Højlund, Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes leading the attack. This trio offers a mix of pace, creativity, and clinical finishing, presenting various formation possibilities.

A 4-3-3 formation could be employed, with Højlund as the central striker flanked by Rashford and Fernandes on the wings. This setup capitalizes on Højlund’s physicality and aerial ability, while Rashford’s speed and Fernandes’s playmaking skills create a potent attacking force.

Alternatively, a 4-2-3-1 formation might suit their strengths. Fernandes could operate as an attacking midfielder behind Højlund, with Rashford on one wing and another pacey winger on the opposite side.

The manager’s decision will depend on the opposition’s defensive setup, team dynamics, and fitness levels. Flexibility in tactics will be crucial to maximize the trio’s potential and keep the opposition guessing.

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Keeper with the most clean sheets in a single season in the EPL

9 mins ago

Transfer: Man City submit £70m bid for Paqueta; Arsenal on the verge of signing David Raya

24 mins ago

Video: I’m In Milan To Win Trophies – Chukwueze

26 mins ago

Players who could excel in new roles in the Premier League This Season

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button