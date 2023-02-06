How Man United could set up their midfield without Casemiro and Eriksen

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are currently facing a significant challenge in the midfield department, as two of its key players, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, are unavailable for the upcoming three matches. The absence of these two players, who have been at the heart of Manchester United’s recent success, will have a significant impact on the team’s performance.

Christian Eriksen has been ruled out until late April or early May due to a serious ankle injury sustained from a bad tackle by Reading’s Andy Carroll. This is a significant blow to the team, as Eriksen has been instrumental in the team’s recent resurgence and his creativity and experience in the midfield will be greatly missed.

The situation is further complicated by the absence of Casemiro, who has been banned for three matches following a violent conduct incident against Crystal Palace. This ban will not only cause the team to lose its star midfielder for three crucial matches.

Given these circumstances, the question arises as to how Manchester United can maintain its momentum without both pistons of its midfield engine. On the surface, there are only two options for midfield now, Fred and Sabitzer, but if their partnership doesn’t work out, the manager can consider alternative solutions.

One option is to bring back Scott McTominay early, depending on the nature of his injury. Although he is probably out for two weeks, the emergency situation may necessitate his return to the midfield. Another option is to play Lisandro Martinez, who played a lot of games for Ten Hag as a holding midfielder at Ajax. His place in defense could be taken by Luke Shaw, who excelled there during his post-World Cup absence, with Tyrell Malacia coming in at left back.

Bruno Fernandes, who is an experienced central midfielder, can also be played further back. This would open up the number 10 position, which could then be filled by Jadon Sancho, who played in that position for over 25 minutes against Reading in the week.

It is worth noting that two of the three games that Casemiro will miss are against the same opponent, Leeds United, which presents an opportunity for the manager to find a formula that works consistently in his absence. This will be particularly important given the significance of these matches and the need to maintain momentum.

Manchester United is facing a significant challenge in the absence of Casemiro and Eriksen, but the manager, Erik ten Hag, has quality alternatives at his disposal to minimize the impact of their absence. The team’s recent success has been built on a strong midfield, and the absence of two key players presents a significant challenge. However, with the right strategy, Manchester United can overcome this obstacle and continue its winning streak.

