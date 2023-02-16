How Man United could replace Eriksen in the squad against Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United’s Europa League campaign has been dealt a significant blow as they prepare to face Barcelona without their key player, Christian Eriksen, who suffered an ankle injury in a match against Reading earlier in the season. Eriksen had been instrumental in United’s success this season before his untimely injury, and the club will have to navigate the remainder of the campaign without him.

The Danish international is not expected to return to the team until April, which means that United will have to rely on their existing squad to progress in the Europa League. In response to Eriksen’s absence, the club signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich. Sabitzer is a talented midfielder who has been in fine form for his club this season, but he will miss the first leg of the encounter against Barcelona due to suspension. Sabitzer picked up three bookings during the group stage of the Champions League, playing for Bayern.

The absence of Eriksen and Sabitzer’s unavailability for the first leg of the encounter has left United short of options in midfield. However, the club remains hopeful that the return of Antony and Scott McTominay from injury will provide the team with the much-needed boost. In addition, Lisandro Martinez and Sabitzer will both be eligible for selection in the second leg.

It is worth noting that United has an uphill task against Barcelona, who are no strangers to the latter stages of the Europa League. The Catalan giants have won the competition four times in their history, most recently in 2006.

Despite the challenges that United faces, there is optimism that Eriksen’s return in April will boost the team’s chances of success. The Danish international is a creative force in midfield and has the ability to unlock defences with his passing and vision. Eriksen’s absence has been keenly felt by the team, but his message that he will be back this season has provided the club and its fans with some hope.

The Europa League campaign is a crucial one for United, as it represents their best chance of silverware this season. The club has been inconsistent in the Premier League and is currently well off the pace in the race for the title. However, success in the Europa League could provide a much-needed boost to the team’s morale and could even act as a springboard for future success. United has a rich history in European competition, having won the Champions League three times and the Europa League once, and will be hoping to add to their collection of European trophies this season.

United faces a challenging task as they prepare to take on Barcelona without Eriksen and with Sabitzer unavailable for the first leg. However, the club remains optimistic that the return of Antony and McTominay from injury, and the eventual return of Eriksen, will provide the team with the impetus they need to succeed in the Europa League.

