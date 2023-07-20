How Man United Could Lineup With Onana and Mount Against Arsenal In US Preseason

As Manchester United gears up for their highly anticipated preseason clash against Arsenal in the United States, fans are buzzing with excitement about the potential lineup and the new signings set to take the field. With Andre Onana and Mason Mount joining the Red Devils. Cameroonian shotstopper Andre Onana completed his Manchester United move after a successful medical and will be preparing to jet off with his new teammates to the United States for the remaining preseason games.

The Cameroon international, Andre Onana is expected to make his debut for Manchester United. As a talented shot-stopper known for his agility and quick reflexes, Onana’s arrival adds depth and competition in the goalkeeper position, making him the first choice for Erik Ten Hag.

The backline is likely to feature established defenders like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw. Although the later is yet to play a preseason game since returning to Carrington, but he is expected to start against the Gunners. The combination of Wan-Bissaka’s defensive tenacity and Martinez’s composure and leadership could provide a solid foundation for the team in facing Arsenal’s attacking threats.

In midfield, the English prodigy Mason Mount is set to showcase his talents for Manchester United. Known for his creativity, work rate, and eye for goal, Mount’s inclusion could inject more dynamism into the team’s play. Alongside him, Bruno Fernandes is expected to orchestrate the midfield with his vision and goal-scoring prowess, providing the perfect link between defense and attack.

In the attacking department, exciting youngsters like Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are likely to be given the opportunity to shine, while Amad or Antony could fight for the right wing position. Sancho’s dribbling skills and ability to take on defenders, combined with Marcus Rashford’s lethal finishing, could create havoc for Arsenal’s defense.

