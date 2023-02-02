How Man United Could Lineup Their Attack With Mason Greenwood If He Resumes Training.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s a lucky and wonderful Thursday for Manchester United fans as good news knocked on their door. Erik Ten Hag celebrated his 52nd birthday, the club announced their new singing Marcel Sabitzer, and the last but most important is Mason Greenwood’s news.

The England international has reportedly had all charges against him dropped. It’s yet to be revealed when the 21-year-old would return to Manchester United senior team training, but that won’t take too long for an official statement to be made by the club.

Recall that the Red Devils suspended the Englishman till further notice, while Nike terminated his contract with the brand. Mason suffered a lot but this is recovery time. Greenwood is arguably one of the best young players in Europe and he could kick off from where he stopped.

Should he resume training with the squad, here is Erik Ten Hag could lineup his frontline with the English forward.

Lineup.

David De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood.

