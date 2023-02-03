How Man United Could Lineup Their Attack With Mason Greenwood If He Resumes Training

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s a happy and wonderful Thursday for Manchester United fans, with good news knocking at their door. Erik Ten Haag celebrated his 52nd birthday and the club announced new signing Marcel Sabitzer and another awesome news about Mason Greenwood.

The England player has dropped all charges against him. It is not yet known when the 21-year-old will return to training with Manchester United’s senior squad, but it won’t be long before the club make an official announcement.

It shall be recalled that the Red Devils have suspended Greenwood until further notice and Nike terminated his contract with them. Mason has suffered a lot, but now is the time to recover. Greenwood is one of the best young players in Europe and can pick up where he left off.

If he continues to train with the squad, Erik Ten Hag could form a front line with the English forward.

Lineup:

David de Gea, wan Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood.

