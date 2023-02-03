How Man United Could Line-up With Sabitzer, Martial And Sancho Against Crystal Palace

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With Christian Eriksen out for at least 3 months and Fred failing to impress against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag could make huge changes in his starting XI against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Now, let’s take a look at how Manchester United’s starting XI could look like with Marcel Sabitzer, Anthony Martial and Jason Sancho against Crystal Palace.

Goalkeeper: David De gea

The Spaniard remains Erik ten Hag undisputed No.1 and is certain to start against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Defence

Diogo Dalot is still injured so Aaron Wan-bissaka should retain his spot at right-back for Man United against his former side.

2022 World Cup finalists Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez should retain their places at Manchester United’s heart of defence.

Luke Shaw should start ahead of Tyrell Malacia at left-flank.

Midfield

Casemiro, certainly, will start alongside Portugal international Bruno Fernandes.

With Christain Eriksen out for at least three months and Fred failing to impress, deadline day signing Marcel Sabitzer, from Bayern Munich should be handed his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace.

Forward

With Anthony Martial back in contention for a place in Erik ten Hag’s start XI against Crystal Palace including finding the back of the net against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. The Frenchman is expected to get the nod against Wout Weghorst.

Jadon Sancho is expected to be involved right from the start against Crystal Palace after Antony’s recent struggles in front of goal.

And lastly, Marcus Rashford should start at his preferred left-flank role for Manchester United against the Eagles on Saturday.

Below is Manchester United’s predicted starting XI against Crystal Palace.

