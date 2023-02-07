How Man United could line up tomorrow against Leeds United at Old Trafford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will endeavour to stretch their winning run at Old Trafford to 14 games in all tournaments when they face Leeds United – in the first of two meetings in the space of a week – in Wednesday’s Premier League battle at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s 10 men saw off Crystal Palace 2-1 at the weekend, while the Whites’ relegation fears deepened following a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United are quickly back in action this week, with Leeds making the trip to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s side beat Crystal Palace at the weekend to go third in the table after Newcastle dropped points and will be looking to consolidate that here. Casemiro’s three-game suspension for his red card at the weekend isn’t ideal, but United had fortunately dipped into the market for a midfielder in January anyway.

Sabitzer is set to be the natural choice to partner Fred in Erik ten Hag’s midfield with Casemiro banned for three games after a red card for grabbing Will Hughes around the throat on the weekend. Christian Eriksen was already ruled out until late April with an ankle injury and Scott McTominay has been missing for the the last three matches due to an unspecified issue. Donny van de Beek is another long-term absentee. Sabitzer made his debut off the bench late on in the win over Crystal Palace and should now start in the rearranged game against Leeds.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

ASport (

)